Chelsea continue transfer window craziness with Anthony Gordon bid

A ludicrous amount of money.

Chelsea have reportedly made an official bid for Anthony Gordon, which Everton have rejected.

Chelsea have bid over £40 million for the young English winger, who was one of Everton’s star men last season.

Everton may be looking for a lot more money than that, as they will likely find themselves in a relegation battle again this season, and will need all hands on deck to stay up.

However, from Chelsea’s perspective, the deal looks extremely confusing.

Chelsea have already spent more than most clubs in Europe this summer, strengthening all over the park. When you watch them, you feel the one thing they need is a striker, something which Gordon is not.

Plus, they have a similar player to Gordon in Callum Hudson-Odoi rotting on the bench, who would be a far cheaper alternative to the young Everton lad.

Chelsea bid for Anthony Gordon

Instead of signing Gordon, when they have an abundance of wingers already, it would make sense for them to spend that money on a replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

However, new owner Todd Bohely seems more than happy to splash the cash, with Gary Neville saying that he is playing Football Manager at Chelsea.

Graeme Souness laughed at the idea that Chelsea would spend so much money on a player who had not proven himself consistently in the Premier League yet.

Speaking on Sunday, he said: “Nothing surprises me in our game anymore. £40 million for a 21-year-old who has played 51 games in our Premier League.

“He’s not set the world on fire. He’s a dribbler, he’s quick enough. He goes to ground a bit too easy for me. That’s a hell of a lot of money for someone who has only played 50 games, and he’s not screaming at you when he plays that he’s going to be a top man.”

