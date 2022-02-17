Why Anthony Elanga has replaced Marcus Rashford

A changing of the guard, for now…

Anthony Elanga was relatively unknown to the football world 12 months ago, and now is playing for Manchester United on a regular basis. This is mostly due to his own talent and hard work, but the form of Marcus Rashford cannot be ignored either.

Rashford has been one of United’s best players for five years at this point, but for the majority of this season, something has not been right.

This was summed up perfectly on Tuesday night when United took on Brighton and won 2-0.

Elanga started ahead of Rashford for the game, and gave a very good account of himself on the night.

He didn’t score or get an assist, but he did execute Ralf Rangnick’s plan to perfection. He would press Brighton’s central defenders quickly, and it almost led to a goal on two separate occasions, one of which saw Lewis Dunk sent off.

Rashford then came on for the last 15 minutes of the game, and looked nothing like the player that United fans have come to love.

Marcus Rashford vs Anthony Elanga

He didn’t seem to want to get on the ball, and when he did, he didn’t want to sprint. He wasn’t going at his man, and he wasn’t making runs off the ball.

Elanga on the other hand, was busy every minute he was on the pitch. He was energetic, lightening fast, and showed Rangnick that he can be trusted to do what is asked of him.

Rashford is definitely a better technical footballer than Elanga. He has more skills in his arsenal, and a better strike. He is also smarter, though given Elanga is still only 19 years of age that is to be expected.

He can do things with a ball that Elanga couldn’t dare, but until he gets back to his old ways, don’t be surprised to see the young Swede starting ahead of him.

Perhaps against Leeds at the weekend, both of them will start, to counteract the hard running that Leeds’ players will undeniably do.

The moment that got Man Utd right back into the game last night… Bruno Fernandes' assist for Marcus Rashford deserves to be played over and over again! 👏 Absolutely incredible vision and execution 😍🎯#UCL pic.twitter.com/jdAXsvi1il — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 21, 2021

The two of them on the pitch at the same time could be exactly what Rashford needs to get back to playing his old game.

