Why Erik ten Hag blocked Anthony Elanga’s loan move to Everton

Erik ten Hag has blocked Anthony Elanga’s reported move to Everton on loan, according to reports.

Elanga to Everton seemed like the perfect move, with Frank Lampard’s struggling side in desperate need of attacking reinforcement, and the Swedish winger eager for more regular gametime.

It seemed as though the deal would be a straightforward one, but the recent issues with supporters at Everton caused Ten Hag to have a change of heart.

The “climate” at Goodison Park is what concerned Ten Hag, and he reportedly feels as though it is not the place for a young footballer to thrive at present.

While it is an interesting reason to not allow a player to get regular football, it is in keeping with Ten Hag’s outlook on player welfare.

He took Jadon Sancho out of the firing line completely when he was out of form, and sent him away to train privately until he was in the right condition to return.

If Elanga were to have gone to Everton and had a few bad games at the start of his loan spell, it might have resulted in Everton fans turning on him.

It has already gotten to the point where Everton’s supporters are confronting players in the street due to the bad performances on the pitch, while there are also claims of fan violence towards the board.

Elanga is also being linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund, which would seemingly be a much smarter and safer option.

The only downside to the Dortmund move would be that he might not get the amount of gametime that he should, given the attacking options that the German side already have in their squad.

