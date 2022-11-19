Man United youngster defends Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments

The fallout from the interview continues.

Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga has defended Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments, specifically what he said about the younger players at the club.

In the recent interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo accused the youngest generation of players of not listening to the more senior footballers at the club, and that they don’t work as hard.

He said: “They live in a different era… their mentality, they are not the same. They have not suffered.

“Their hunger. I think they have things more easily. They don’t suffer.

“They don’t care. I don’t only mean Manchester United but all the teams, all the leagues in the world. They are not the same as my generation.”

While Man United fans were left disappointed by the interview, Elanga has said that he understands where Ronaldo is coming from, specifically when it comes to younger players.

Anthony Elanga on Cristiano Ronaldo interview

He said: “Because when I’m with him, he hasn’t changed. He is still Cristiano Ronaldo to me. He has helped me a lot. Even with the interview, he has been good to me.

“Cristiano talks about young players in general. We are a new generation. I am always 100 percent focused on what I am doing.

“But I can understand what he is saying. There are a lot of phones and a lot of technology. It’s quite easy for young players to get distracted and lose focus.

“I always focus 100 percent on my job and what I do. Young players at United are listening, but I can understand what he is saying.

“He is one of the world’s biggest players, a role model, an influencer. It goes without saying that people are talking about it.

“He has helped me a lot not only on the pitch but off it as well. He is an inspiration, not only to me but to all the young players at United.”

Elanga’s comments show that while many will view Ronaldo differently following this interview, there is also a generation of footballers who will continue to idolise him no matter what.

Read More About: Anthony Elanga, Cristiano Ronaldo