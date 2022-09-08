What next for Anthony Barry following Graham Potter Chelsea arrival?

What next for the former Ireland coach?

Graham Potter has arrived at Chelsea following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel, with the club confirming the news of his hiring earlier on Thursday.

Potter was announced as Chelsea’s new head coach, but some of the additional news may have a major impact on former Ireland coach Anthony Barry.

Potter joins Chelsea alongside his assistant Billy Reid, first-team coaches Bjorn Hamberg and Bruno, goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts and assistant head of recruitment Kyle Macaulay.

Anthony Barry at Chelsea

This begs the question – what’s next for Barry? Will Potter want him to stick around, and will Stephen Kenny’s old right-hand man even want to be a part of the new project?

Barry left Ireland to focus on Chelsea, while also working with the Belgian national team, and he is highly rated in the footballing world.

When Tuchel was in charge, he sung the praises of Barry, insisting Ireland were lucky to have him at the time.

Thomas Tuchel on Anthony Barry

“We didn’t know him before. He was already here under Frank,” Tuchel once said in a pre-match press conference.

“But Anthony was from the first moment a big part of our coaching team because first of all he is a fantastic guy, a fantastic character, very open, very friendly and he has top quality at analysing games and giving his opinion.

“He is very experienced. I feel very comfortable on the pitch when he is in charge of exercises. He’s very comfortable in front of the group,” Tuchel added.

“He is in charge, the specialist, for all set-pieces so he’s doing video sessions, training for set pieces and he is the assistant for any other exercises which is a pleasure to have him around.

“We absolutely don’t want to miss him and so good for you guys. He will increase the level of coaching because he has top quality and is a top guy.”

