Angel Gomes reveals Jose Mourinho “bollocking” that left him close to tears

A difficult experience for the teenager to take.

Angel Gomes has opened up about a time when his former manager Jose Mourinho left him close to tears at Manchester United.

Gomes was among the highest rated youngsters at Man United not too long ago, but it unfortunately did not work out for him at the club.

After winning the prestigious Jimmy Murphy Award, it seemed he would definitely be blooded into the first team, but neither Mourinho nor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer put him into the team.

And while Mourinho is not known for being the kindest manager in the world, this story about how he treated a 17-year-old Gomes will still come as a surprise to some.

Speaking to Sports Bible, Gomes said: I’ve never actually told this story before but one time, he took me to a cup game with the first team after I’d played with the Under-21s.

“We were at the dinner table and he’s come around speaking to everyone. He then looks at me and says, ‘I am f***ed with you.’

“At the time he was having a laugh with everyone, so I thought he was joking with me. I asked why and he brought up my performance from the day before. He must have thought I’d played shit.

“I didn’t think I played that badly but he’s the big boss, so if he thought I’d played bad, I’d played bad.”

Gomes continued: “He was saying, ‘You were doing this and doing that but you should have done this and that’… and this was in front of the whole squad as well.

“I’d had bollockings in my time but not from the big boss. I just wasn’t expecting it. I was taken aback.

“I was only young so in my head I was thinking, ‘F***, he hates me.’ I went back to my room and rang my dad. I was nearly crying.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he said that he had hoped to spend his entire career at United. He is now playing his football with Lille in France.

