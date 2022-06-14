Andy Robertson comments on booing Aviva Stadium fans

He explained why Ireland got the better of his side.

Andy Robertson has said that the Scottish fans who booed his team at the Aviva Stadium were right to do so, after a defeat against Ireland.

Ireland beat Scotland 3-0 in what was an excellent performance by Stephen Kenny’s men, while Scotland will be really disappointed with the way they played in Dublin.

A number of the Scottish fans in attendance booed their team off the pitch, and Robertson said that they were “completely correct” to do so.

Andy Robertson on Scotland defeat to Ireland

He said: “To the fans behind the goal booing us off, it was completely correct. We know they travel a long way and pay a lot of money.

“That performance is nowhere near good enough in a Scotland jersey. We will need to assess things as a team, assess individually and hit the reset button…

“Nowhere near good enough. We’ve now said that twice in the space of ten days, which isn’t us. We’ve let the manager down which is so disappointing for us. He set us up in a way and we didn’t carry that out.

“I think every single one of us lost our individual battle which can’t happen in these types of games.”

Speaking about what it was that Ireland did better than Scotland, Robertson said: “The second balls went to them and they were winning the tackles and when it goes like that then the result is only going to go one way.”

𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧. 𝗔. 𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗞𝗘! 🚀🔥 🇮🇪 Michael Obafemi sends the Aviva Stadium wild as @FAIreland go 3-0 up against Scotland! An incredible way to score his first international goal!#IRLSCO pic.twitter.com/o3RKJ2XVEm — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) June 11, 2022

Andy Robertson

Robertson and Scotland will have a chance to set things right with a game against Armenia on Tuesday evening.

This comes after what Robertson described as the “toughest 10 days” of his career, after a Champions League loss, a World Cup playoff loss and the Premier League drama at the end of the season.

