Ireland handed boost heading into crucial Nations League game

Good news for the Boys in Green.

Ireland have been handed a major boost going into the crucial Nations League game against Scotland later this month.

Stephen Kenny’s Ireland side will take on Scotland and Armenia in their final two Nations League games, with a second place finish still very much on the cards if Ireland manage to win both games.

While the home game against Armenia should hypothetically be the easier of the two, the away trip to Scotland will be a very difficult match for Kenny’s side.

It would be a difficult game in any circumstances, but Scotland will be even more up for it given they will be out for revenge after they were demolished at the Aviva Stadium earlier this year.

Obafemi 🤝 Parrott = 😍 What a great goal from Ireland and it's 2-0 at the Aviva! 💚#COYBIGpic.twitter.com/zUo5pLGCf6 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) June 11, 2022

Andy Robertson injury news

There is one bit of good news for Ireland, with Scotland’s captain and talisman Andy Robertson set to miss the game through injury.

Speaking on Monday, Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Robertson suffered a late injury in Liverpool’s last game, and that he will be out for a few weeks.

“Robbo now is not 100 per cent. [He felt something] very late, 93rd or whatever minute – actually he felt it the next day only. But yeah, he is out for at least, I would say, after the international break,” Klopp said.

Robertson is instrumental to the way Steve Clarke’s side like to play, and he will also be a presence badly missed in the dressing room too.

However, it’s not as if Scotland will be struggling in the left-back department, as Kieran Tierney is another seriously strong player who can play in that position.

Normally, Scotland manage to fit Tierney and Robertson both in the same team when they are fit.

If Ireland manage to grab an early goal out in Scotland, the home fans may begin to turn on their team, who could struggle to bounce back if they are missing their leader.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Andy Robertson, Ireland, Scotland