Linesman who elbowed Andy Robertson should face severe punishment

A truly bizarre moment.

Andy Robertson was elbowed by linesman Constantine Hatzidakis on Sunday during Liverpool’s incredible 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

It was a bizarre moment, and one that everyone in football has an opinion about.

Some feel Robertson was asking for it by going over to the linesman in such a passionate way. Roy Keane, repeatedly, called Robertson a “baby” for his antics.

"Robertson, what a baby! What a big baby…baby!" Roy Keane's assessment of the Andy Robertson incident… pic.twitter.com/tsp1kobGKC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 9, 2023

And while many will have enjoyed seeing a player like Robertson being put in his place, after years of pestering opponents in a similar manner, Hatzidakis’ actions simply cannot go unpunished.

A referee or linesman should not be allowed put his hands on a player in any sort of aggressive manner.

While they have to put up with fully-grown men screaming at them for 90 minutes every week, once they lay their hands a player, the whole dynamic of a football match changes.

For example, if Granit Xhaka had elbowed Robertson in the throat, the Liverpool defender would be given a fair chance to get back at him.

VAR could have intervened and sent the player off, or Robertson could have taken matters into his own hands on the pitch.

Maybe he would have left a foot in with a late tackle, or perhaps he would have taken it further. He would have had a chance to do whatever he wanted, and deal with the repercussions afterwards.

Andy Robertson elbow incident

However, Robertson knew after the linesman had elbowed him that had he responded in any sort of aggressive way, he would have been given a straight red card.

He was even given a yellow card for his protests, meaning that he had to play the rest of the second-half on a tight-rope, while marking one of the most dangerous players in the league in Bukayo Saka.

He would also likely have spent the second-half thinking that the linesman would have his own personal issue with him.

The officials are there to make the game go as smoothly as possible. The best referees are the ones you don’t notice, and that goes for linesmen too.

The game is not about the officials, and the headlines after the match shouldn’t be either. But here we are.

Aleksander Mitrovic rightfully got a lengthy ban for the physical manner in which he approached a referee against Manchester United in the FA Cup.

Hatzidakis should get the same, if not longer.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Andy Robertson