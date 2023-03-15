Andy Lyons blows Blackpool fans away with brace vs QPR

Blackpool fans are calling him the next Seamus Coleman…

Andy Lyons did his chances of being called up to the next Ireland squad no harm with a brilliant brace for Blackpool on Tuesday night.

Lyons scored two goals from his right wing-back position, picking up the Man of the Match award for his team’s emphatic win over QPR.

Blackpool won 6-1, in what could prove to be an absolutely massive result in their quest for survival.

While they remain in the relegation zone despite this three points, Mick McCarthy’s side certainly look like a team on the up, and they will be buzzing after such an excellent win.

McCarthy singled out Lyons and fellow Ireland international CJ Hamilton after the game, insisting the two of them playing higher up the pitch was crucial to his side’s success.

Mick McCarthy on Andy Lyons

He said: “I thought CJ (Hamilton) and Andy Lyons were excellent. I told them to go and play up as a front four and if they get it they had to drop back and defend but they should be up the pitch causing problems to stretch them. They were very good today.

“I’ve just said you don’t want up and down performances. You’re not going to do that again on Saturday, forget that one, Coventry are going for the play-offs and they’re a better side than QPR so it’s a different game, different set of circumstances but it’ll be nice to have the same performance.”

The former Shamrock Rovers man is a real talent, and given Stephen Kenny likes to play with a five at the back, he is the sort of player who could earn an Ireland call-up in the near future.

While Matt Doherty and Seamus Coleman are likely still ahead of him in the pecking order, a time will come for a changing of the guard, and it looks like Lyons will be ready for it.

Andy Lyons: Everyone's favourite goalscoring right wing-back 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Two goals tonight from the former Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians man. This is the second 👏#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/wXOMaZEMEX — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 14, 2023

