Andy Lyons scores lovely first goal for Blackpool

What a moment for the former Shamrock Rovers man.

Andy Lyons scored his first goal for Blackpool on Tuesday night, and it was a very important one for Mick McCarthy’s side.

Lyons scored the first in a 2-2 draw at home against Huddersfield, after they went down to 10-men with 45 minutes left in the match.

McCarthy’s side were in desperate need of at least a point, as they find themselves in 23rd place, two points from safety.

Lyons getting off the mark will make McCarthy feel a bit more positive though, as he will know that if the youngster can recreate his Shamrock Rovers form, he’s got a real asset on his hands.

Andy Lyons' first Championship goal for Blackpool was a sweet one 😎#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/io2iWrQpcD — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) February 8, 2023

Speaking after the game, Lyons said that he enjoyed the battle after his team had to resort to when they were a man down.

He said: “It was certainly a battle, I think it showed with the intensity of it when we went down to ten men.

“It felt like a bit of a scrap starting off in the game, then Charlie (Goode) got injured and they scored a scrappy goal from a set piece but then we get back into the game.

When asked about his goal in particular, he said: “I just saw the ball bouncing and I just hit it and the North Stand enjoyed it, I certainly enjoyed it. I’m not so sure about the celebration but we’ll take it.

“We were on the front foot then and we’ve got ourselves back into the game originally and then we went and showed that spirit and that character to get back into the game and thankfully we got a point in the end.”

Lyons and McCarthy are both facing an uphill battle to stay up this season, but both parties certainly have the skillset to do so.

