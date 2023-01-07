Andy Lyons enjoys dream debut for Blackpool

A cup upset on the debut. Can’t beat it!

Andy Lyons enjoyed a dream debut for Blackpool on Saturday afternoon with a win over Premier League opposition.

Blackpool ran out comfortable 4-1 winners against Nottingham Forest, with Lyons playing the full 90 minutes on his debut.

Despite making the move from Shamrock Rovers a few months ago, Lyons was not able to play for Blackpool until 1 January.

Speaking ahead of the game, Blackpool manager Michael Appleton said: “Since Andy has come in there’s been a drastic change in him.

“I felt for him a little bit on the first couple of days when he first trained with us because he’d had two weeks off and he’d not done anything.”

With a bit of pressure mounting on the 22-year-old thanks to the manager’s comments, Lyons will be delighted that he didn’t put a foot wrong against strong opposition.

Lyons won 4/4 tackles, won five fouls and played some nice passes into the final third in what was a very confident performance from the youngster.

What an introduction to English football for Andy Lyons (RB, 22) as his Blackpool side beat Nottingham Forest 4-1 in the FA Cup 🇮🇪 ⏲️ 90 minutes played

⚔️ 4/4 Tackles Won

💪 9/11 Ground Duels Won

👏 Five Fouls Won

🧠Two Interceptions

🏹 Five passes into the Final Third#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/d69LWU1DcM — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) January 7, 2023

Andy Lyons Blackpool debut

With Lyons getting a chance in the team due to suspension, he has certainly be hard for him to be dropped for the next fixture after playing his part in a win that significant.

And while it was certainly a fine debut for young Ireland international Andy Lyons, his fellow countryman scored an absolute belter to make it 3-0.

CJ Hamilton played a nice one-two at the edge of the box before he rifled it into the bottom corner with his left foot, ensuring his side would definitely be advancing to the next round.

Ireland fans, as well as Stephen Kenny, will likely be keeping an eye out on Blackpool for the rest of the season, as both Lyons and Hamilton could seriously offer a new dimension to this current Irish team.

