Andros Townsend explains thinking behind Cristiano Ronaldo celebration

Andros Townsend has explained the thinking behind the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration he did at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

After the Everton midfielder slotted the ball into the far corner with his weaker foot, Townsend ran to the corner flag and imitated Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration, right in front of the Manchester United fans, much to the delight of the travelling Everton supporters.

Andros Townsend on Cristiano Ronaldo celebration

Speaking after the game, Townsend clarified that he was not intending to disrespect the United legend with his celebration.

“You know what? No disrespect, this guy is my idol. I grew up watching Cristiano Ronaldo. I spent hours on the training pitch trying to execute his techniques, maybe I should have spent a bit longer on the celebration because it wasn’t great execution.

“It was just a bit of respect to Ronaldo. It was an honour to share a pitch with him.”

In the same interview, Townsend said that his team would have been happy with a point before the game, given they were missing some crucial players through injury, but that he also feels like the chance was there to take all three back to Goodison Park.

Andros Towsend form at Everton

While it wasn’t exactly the most glamorous signing of the summer, Townsend has quietly been one of the best transfers in the Premier League so far this season.

Incredibly, Townsend has scored five goals in nine appearances in all competitions for Everton, as many as he scored in his final 79 matches for Crystal Palace.

Still only 30 years of age, it is already looking like a really shrewd piece of business by Rafa Benitez, as he signed the veteran midfielder for free.

This point at Old Trafford leaves Benitez’s side joint top of the league (at the time of writing, while Chelsea could overtake them), only behind United and Liverpool on goal difference.

