Andros Townsend mocks Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration with goal against Man United

A bold move from the Everton man.

Andros Townsend scored the equaliser against Manchester United on Saturday, and proceeded to mock Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic celebration at Old Trafford.

Townsend cancelled out Anthony Martial’s first half goal, as the Everton midfielder finished off a sweet counter-attacking move for the away side.

After he slotted the ball into the far corner with his weaker foot, Townsend ran to the corner flag and imitated Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration, right in front of the United fans.

Everton did have a couple of chances to win the game from there, as did United, but it was Yerry Mina who went closest. The Colombian defender had the ball in the back of the net, but it was ruled out by VAR for an offside.

This cheeky move from Townsend comes just a few weeks after Jesse Lingard imitated the same celebration when he scored a goal for England.

Ronaldo himself didn’t start the game, and was quiet when he came on. He did produce one piece of individual class in the opposition box, when he flicked the ball to Jadon Sancho, whose shot was extremely tame, and saved easily by Jordan Pickford.

Man United 1-1 Everton

Once again, this underwhelming United performance will see pressure mount on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, especially as a result of his controversial Starting XI.

Speaking before the game, Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson said that he was “shocked” by the team that Solskjaer had gone with, and that he didn’t see it clicking.

🗣"Shocks me. I don't see it clicking today." Paul Merson cannot believe that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dropped Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho for Manchester United's game against Everton. pic.twitter.com/b442thUzKN — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Everton will be delighted to have gotten a point on the road, as they were missing their two starting strikers in Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, and club captain Seamus Coleman.

It leaves Rafa Benitez’ side joint top of the league, only behind United and Liverpool on goal difference. He will be hoping that his side is all back fully fit after the international break, and they can push on even further.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: andros townsend, Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United