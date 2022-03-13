Ukraine’s Andriy Yarmolenko breaks down after beautiful goal vs Aston Villa

“It is so difficult for me right now in this moment thinking about football…”

Andriy Yarmolenko was reduced to tears after he scored a crucial goal for West Ham on Sunday afternoon against Aston Villa.

The Ukrainian was only on the pitch for a few minutes before he calmly slotted the ball home to put West Ham in front.

The Hammers went on to win the game 2-1, a result that keeps their dreams of finishing in the top four alive.

Yarmolenko’s goal was a fine one, and his celebration will be seen as one of the moments of the season, given what is going on back in Ukraine.

Andriy Yarmolenko on goal vs Aston Villa

The striker spoke about how he felt after the game, stating that he hasn’t been able to train much lately as he has been thinking about his family and friends back home.

He said: “It was so emotional for me because of the situation in my country. It is so difficult for me right now in this moment thinking about football because every day, the Russian army is killing Ukrainian people.

“It was so emotional. To be honest, I don’t know what to say. I just want to say thank you to my teammates, who support me all the time, every day. To West Ham fans, they also support me and Ukrainian people and also to all British people, because we feel you support us. Thank you, really.

“I felt the support from the fans and I tried to give everything on the pitch because I know how important the game was for us today. I’m not ready for 100% because the last two weeks I train maybe three or four times.

“Since 26 February, I had to rest for four days because it was impossible to train, I was just thinking about my family and my people. I just tried to give everything on the pitch.”

