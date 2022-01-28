Andrew Omobamidele talks about influence Robbie and Roy Keane had on him

Two Irish footballing heroes.

Andrew Omobamidele has spoken about the influence both Robbie and Roy Keane had on him growing up.

In a recent interview, Omobamidele was asked about some of the best Irish players of his lifetime, and their specific skillsets.

He namedropped Damien Duff and Shane Long as two of the fastest Irish players he’s seen, while Aiden McGeady was unsurprisingly named as the best Irish dribbler in recent years.

However, when it came to passing, physicality and finishing – the answers were no brainers.

Andrew Omobamidele on Roy Keane and Robbie Keane

Speaking about Roy Keane’s passing and tackling, the Norwich defender said: “He’s a legend. A midfield maestro. What he did at Man United is… Even his mentality now, as a pundit, you can just tell how he was a player. Legend.”

And while Roy Keane definitely had a big impact on him growing up, it seems as though it was Robbie Keane who was the bigger hero when he was growing up in Celbridge.

He said: “The cartwheel… We used to do it on the green when we were boys. One of us would score and I remember doing it, and my friends were doing it too.

“It’s known everywhere, man. Not only in Ireland.”

Andrew Omobamidele speaks about his childhood

Speaking about other players he idolised, he named Didier Drogba and Rio Ferdinand, who he believes he tries to play like.

He said: “I felt I played similar to him. I have some of his attributes, I’d like to think. When I’m watching games, I always look at the centre-backs and see the areas they’re doing well, and maybe that I could bring into my own game.

“They’re playing at the top week in, week out, and that’s what I want to be doing.”

Former Dundalk manager Vinny Perth compared Omobamidele and Ferdinand back in April of last year, so it’s safe to say those days watching the Man United legend paid off.

