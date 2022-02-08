Andrew Omobamidele return could be key for Norwich

It’s time to get back to business.

Andrew Omobamidele had a 2021 that most young Irish footballers could have only dreamed of.

He helped his Norwich side gain promotion to the Premier League, made his first appearance in the top flight, scored his first Premier League goal, and starred for Ireland in some tough European games.

But his 2022 hasn’t got off to the best start, as he has been injured since last November.

The young Irishman hasn’t played yet this year, but he is nearing a return and could end up playing a crucial part in the business end of Norwich’s season.

He was due to make it back into the squad for Wednesday night’s game against Crystal Palace, though it could be this weekend’s game against Man City instead.

Andrew Omobamidele at Norwich

Somewhat miraculously, Norwich find themselves out of the relegation zone and know that all they have to do is keep winning games to stay safe.

And while the lads at the back are doing a decent job as it is, neither Ben Gibson nor Grant Hanley are likely to play every single game for the rest of the season.

In fact, Dean Smith’s side are also still in the FA Cup, and while they would obviously love a good run in the competition, Premier League safety is undeniably the most important thing.

Smith will be wise to rotate his squad when the going gets tough, and that should be where Omobamidele can come in.

Andrew Omobamidele to return to Norwich

In fact, he is extremely unlucky not to be in the Starting XI in general and can blame his bad run of injuries for that.

It was just a couple of months ago that he popped up with a brilliant goal against Leeds, and while his job is to keep the ball out of the net, his manager would definitely appreciate a physical presence in the opposition box.

If Norwich can take this year’s relegation battle down to the wire, it will be a turnaround for the ages, and Omobamidele will likely be at the heart of it.

