Andrew Omobamidele shines with excellent performance for Norwich

Andrew Omobamidele played a crucial role in Norwich’s 2-0 win over Millwall on Friday night, with the Ireland international keeping a clean sheet for Dean Smith’s side.

Having missed the majority of Smith’s reign in the Premier League with an injury, it is great to see that the former Aston Villa manager has put so much trust in the Irishman.

Omobamidele has clearly become a major part of Smith’s plans, and based on Friday night, it’s not at all hard to see why.

To use a classic football cliché, Omobamidele was a Roll’s Royce at the back, hardly breaking a sweat when the Millwall forwards were on the attack.

He moved across the backline gracefully throughout the entire game, putting out fires where needed.

On the ball, he was no different. He picked out some lovely forward passes, and when he ventured into the Millwall half he knew what to do as well.

Andrew Omobamidele impresses again

Sky Sports journalist Stuart Hodge tweeted during Friday night’s game to say that Omobamidele is playing “well below his level”, implying he really should be in the Premier League.

Omobamidele saunters through #EFL games, well below his level. — Stuart Hodge (@Hodgeythehack) August 19, 2022

This will come as no surprise to Ireland fans who saw him thrown straight in the deep end in World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Serbia.

Marking players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Aleksandar Mitrovic, Omobamidele genuinely didn’t look out of place, and almost scored one of the finest goals the Aviva Stadium has ever seen.

While his injury record may be a slight concern, there is a real feeling that Ireland have a player that could well follow in Nathan Collins’ footsteps and get a big-money move in the near future.

Premier League clubs are desperate for a player of Omobamidele’s build who can also play football to a high level, and when you add that to his ability to read the game, it shows he is a rare talent.

Ireland’s backline for the next 10 years or so is looking extremely strong.

