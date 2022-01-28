Andrew Omobamidele on debut vs Portugal and vibe in Ireland camp

The teenager has his head on his shoulders.

Andrew Omobamidele enjoyed quite an incredible 2021 on a personal level.

He helped Norwich gain promotion to the Premier League, made his first appearance in the top flight, scored his first Premier League goal, and starred for Ireland in tough European games.

And it’s safe to say he was thrown in the deep end on the international stage, as he was brought on against Portugal in a World Cup qualifier away from home.

He replaced Dara O’Shea, who picked up a nasty injury, but didn’t look at all out of place against some of the best players in the world.

In a recent interview, the 19-year-old discussed what it was like going away with Ireland for the first time, and how much he loves the group.

Andrew Omobamidele on Ireland team

He said: “It’s class. I love going away with Ireland. I can’t explain the feeling of the Aviva, and just everything comes together when you join up with the lads. They’re such great lads.

“Even when I first came in, the energy I was getting… Adam Idah was there and that helped me a lot. It was my first time and I went in with him.

“It’s the best. The Aviva Stadium packed out, under the lights is the best.”

Speaking about getting the Ireland call-up, he said: “I was by myself, but shortly after I was on the phone to my mam and a few of my friends back home.

“I didn’t start the game, but I came on after 15/20 minutes. I was just chucked straight in. It was a good experience marking Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

“At that point I hadn’t made by Premier League debut, and I was playing against players that would be in the Premier League.

“It gave me the feeling of what I would be coming up against. We performed well that day and were unlucky to lose the game.”

Omobamidele is returning from a bad injury that saw him miss the busy Christmas period, and he will aim to help Dean Smith’s Norwich side stay up.

