Andrew Omobamidele injury rules him out of Nations League matches

A real shame.

Andrew Omobamidele has been ruled out of Ireland’s two games against Scotland and Armenia after suffering a groin injury.

The young Irishman has been playing some excellent football with Norwich in the Championship so far this season, and would be a perfect fit for Stephen Kenny’s style of play.

Unfortunately, he will miss both games through injury, having already missed the most recent international break with a back problem that ruled him out for months.

Omobamidele is replaced by Liam Scales, who has been playing at Aberdeen on loan from Celtic this season.

Andrew Omobamidele injury rules him out of Ireland squad

The FAI released a brief statement confirming the news on Monday morning.

It read: “The 20-year old defender sustained a groin injury in the 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion and has been replaced in the squad by Aberdeen defender Liam Scales.

“Scales reported for duty this morning ahead of the squad’s first training session in Dublin as preparations begin for the two UEFA Nations League fixtures against Scotland and Armenia.”

Liam Scales replaces Andrew Omobamidele

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is a massive fan of Scales’, revealing at the start of the season that he wanted the loan move to be a permanent one, but Celtic refused.

He said: “We did enquire to Celtic about trying to make it a permanent one, but they prefer to go down the loan route. So, I’m quite comfortable with it.”

While Scales could well be able to slot into the backline, luckily for Kenny he has plenty of options in this position.

Dara O’Shea, John Egan, Shane Duffy and Nathan Collins will all be battling out for two or three spots in the team, with Seamus Coleman also well able to do a job in central defence.

Read next: James McClean enjoys slagging Nathan Collins over Jack Grealish challenge

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Andrew Omobamidele, Liam Scales