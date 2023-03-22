Young Brighton and Ireland star Andrew Moran sums up Evan Ferguson perfectly

Two of Ireland’s brightest stars.

Young Brighton and Ireland star Andrew Moran summed up Evan Ferguson perfectly with some very interesting comments.

Moran knows Ferguson well, both from their time at Brighton and when they have been away on international duty for the underage sides.

While Moran is set to line out for the Under 21s this weekend in Turner’s Cross, Ferguson is starting against Latvia for the senior side.

In an interview with the Irish Independent, Moran explained that he feels strange being slightly older than Ferguson, while also discussing how good having a manager like Roberto de Zerbi is.

Summing up Ferguson’s abilities at such a young age, Moran simply said: “He’s a freak.”

Andrew Moran is a #PL debutant! 🇮🇪👏 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 3, 2023

Andrew Moran on Evan Ferguson

He said: “It’s so good for us. Evan is flying at club level. It shows if you’re doing the right thing you will get chances. It’s really good for us to hear stories like that.

“How quick it has happened is probably surprising, but everyone can see how talented he is. He’s such a good player, so good and for his age so physically able. I always knew he would be a joke.

“Against Cardiff, I came on at 68 minutes and Evan came on at 81 minutes. I beat him to it (senior debut). He was a year younger but we won’t mention that.

“Looking at Evan, I can’t imagine being older than him, it’s mad. Even at Brighton, it’s the same thing. He’s impressing in training and we have a manager (Roberto De Zerbi) where he doesn’t really care about age, if you are good enough he will play you. It’s definitely inspiring.”

Moran is right in saying that he beat Ferguson to a senior debut, and both have featured in the Premier League under De Zerbi too.

In a 4-1 win over Everton where Ferguson got a goal and an assist, Moran was also on the pitch. Hopefully he follows the path of his teammate and he starts grabbing the headlines in the near future.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Andrew Moran, Evan Ferguson