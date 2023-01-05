Andrew Moran tells funny Premier League debut story

What a feeling.

Andrew Moran has revealed what it was like when Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi told him he was about to be making his Premier League debut.

With all of the talk about Ireland’s Evan Ferguson taking the Premier League by storm, it’s easy to forget that another Irish teenager made his debut against Everton on Tuesday night.

Moran, only 19 years of age, came on when the game was already won for Brighton, but it clearly still meant the world to him.

Roberto de Zerbi is clearly impressed by the young Irish lads he has at his disposal, but Moran has revealed that he was convinced that the manager made a mistake when he told him it was time to get ready to come on.

Neil O’Riordan has reported that Moran said that he figured it was some sort of mistake, but that the few minutes he had on the pitch have only made him hungrier to play more regularly.

Andrew Moran is a #PL debutant! 🇮🇪👏

Andrew Moran on Brighton debut

He said: “You look at some of the players on our bench so when he called me and Adam Lallana up it was unreal, an unbelievable feeling.

“The head coach called me over and my first thought was, ‘Are you sure you want me?’

“I don’t think it’s really sunk in, I was buzzing after I got the shout to come on.

“Usually you find out the day before if you are going to play and I have been in a few squads now but I didn’t really expect it.

“It’s what I’ve been dreaming of since I was a kid.

“As soon as the final whistle went I thought ‘I want more – to have more touches and to get on the ball’, but I am delighted.”

De Zerbi is clearly not afraid to put his faith in youngsters, and with Brighton’s next game an FA Cup tie against Middlesboro, perhaps we’ll see more of Moran soon.

