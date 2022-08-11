Andrew Moran signs new contract with Brighton

Yet another Irish youngster tipped for Premier League football.

Andrew Moran has signed a new long-term contract with Brighton that runs until June 2025, in what is a definite vote of confidence for the youngster.

The promising Irish talent made the move from Bray Wanderers to Brighton in 2020, and made his debut for the first-team in the Carabao Cup last season.

The former St. Joey’s midfielder is now looking to push on after the Premier League club tied him down to at least another few years of service.

Speaking about the contract extension, Moran said: “I am delighted to commit my future here. I’ve had two really good years so far and have had the opportunity to progress quickly, which I am really grateful for and proud of.

“I’ve had some unbelievable moments here, winning the Premier League Under-17s Cup and making my first team debut, so I want to make more memories like those in a Brighton shirt.”

🔥 𝐂𝐔𝐏 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐋𝐒 🔥 Andrew Moran threw his hat into the ring for Goal of the Season in Albion's Under-17s Premier League Cup final win yesterday!#BHAFC 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/L7R5XssFwc — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) May 6, 2021

The youngster was recently named on the bench in Brighton’s friendly against Brentford in pre-season.

While Brighton lost the game 1-0, Moran played in the last 20 minutes of the game for Graham Potter’s side, just as he did against Cardiff in his first-team debut.

Speaking before he signed the new contract, the 18-year-old made it clear that his goal is to play regular football with the first-team.

He said: “One day I want to be playing for the first team every week like all the guys in the academy, but that can only happen if I do well in these situations and show what I can do in training.”

While a loan move away from the club could still be on the cards, it does feel as though if he sticks around for the season he will be given even more opportunities to impress by Graham Potter.

Perhaps in a few years we will see himself and Evan Ferguson both lining out for the Premier League outfit.

