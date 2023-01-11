Man United legend unhappy with Wout Weghorst links

A bold take…

Manchester United legend Andrew Cole has said that the club signing Wout Weghorst on loan this month would be a bad idea.

Man United have been linked with the Netherlands striker, who is currently on loan from Burnley to Besiktas in Turkey.

Erik ten Hag is said to be a big fan of Weghorst, and is eager to bring him in loan, in an attempt to bolster United’s attacking options.

With his side still in all four competitions, he will need reinforcements, but Cole believes that Weghorst would not cut the mustard.

Andrew Cole on Wout Weghorst

Speaking to Casinos En Ligne, he said: “Wow! When I heard about Weghorst I was as surprised as anybody. I know he got a couple of goals in the World Cup and he’s on loan in Turkey now but he had an absolutely terrible time at Burnley. You can only say if he had such a tough time at Burnley what can we really expect if he comes to Manchester United?”

Another striker United have been linked with is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan, who Cole believes would be an even worse signing than Weghorst.

He said: “In the current climate with the way Aubameyang is struggling at the moment, which I’m very surprised he has done by the way, I can’t see it. I’m still very surprised United are looking to bring players in on loan.

“I think Man Utd’s best loan player ever, that they should’ve taken on permanently, was Henrik Larsson. That was a phenomenal loan move but when you look at all the loan deals since then, none of them have really worked.”

Cole would certainly know a thing or two about strikers being successful for Man United and in the Premier League in general, having scored 187 goals in the league, and only one penalty.

