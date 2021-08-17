Andrea Pirlo cheekily dismisses comparison with England midfielder

“We’re a bit different…”

Andrea Pirlo will always remain a thorn in England’s sides. Pirlo is responsible for one of the most iconic moments in international football history – his Panenka penalty against Joe Hart in the quarter-final of Euro 2012 – and scored this goal after dominating England for the entire game.

Andrea Pirlo on Kalvin Phillips

Ever since, the question has often been asked, ‘why don’t England create many players like Pirlo?’, as they often enter international tournaments without a midfielder who can really control the game.

Michael Carrick and Paul Scholes both definitely had the ability to do so, but were underused or used incorrectly by international managers. Steven Gerrard also did so for Liverpool at times but was never tasked with that job for England.

More recently, Kalvin Phillips attempted to do that job for England at Euro 2020, and while he definitely did a decent job of it, he didn’t impress the Italian maestro too much…

Andrea Pirlo on Kalvin Phillips.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Pirlo was asked about Phillips, who has recently been dubbed “The Yorkshire Pirlo”, somewhat in gest.

He said: “It’s true. In England, there’s never been this kind of player. There have been great midfielders over the years with different skills. There’s the boy at Leeds, who’s a bit of a Regista (a deep-lying playmaker)…”

Pirlo then said, with a “twinkle in his eye”, that him and Phillips are “a bit different”. He continued: “He doesn’t have the same characteristics I had.”

The former Italian midfielder has a CV as impressive as anyone in the sport, but was recently sacked by Juventus as their manager after less than a year in charge.

Phillips, meanwhile, didn’t start in Leeds United’s game against Manchester United on Saturday, though he will play a crucial part in Marcelo Bielsa’s plans to build on last season’s impressive performance.

He definitely attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, and Leeds fans will be delighted to have hung on to him.

Read More About: andrea pirlo, Kalvin Phillips, leeds united