Amad Diallo’s run of form at Sunderland will excite Man United fans

He’s starting to show what he can do.

Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo was on the scoresheet for Sunderland on Wednesday night in the Championship.

Amad made it 2-0 against Huddersfield on the night, capping off a really impressive performance and another 90 minutes under his belt.

This made it two goals in three games for the youngster, who is finally starting to impress on loan at Sunderland.

The Ivorian has also completed 90 minutes for the past three successive games, with manager Tony Mowbray describing him as “amazing” in recent games.

Having been used off the bench in a number of games at the start of the season, Man United and Sunderland fans alike were wondering what the point in this loan move was.

But over the past few weeks, Amad has been deployed on the left-hand side and seems to have made the position his own.

Amad impressing at Sunderland

When he has played for United, Amad has looked seriously impressive, especially seeing as he was only 18 making his debut for the club.

When he was 18 years of age, he came off the bench against AC Milan in the Europa League. He scored a brilliant goal that ultimately was crucial for United advancing to the next round.

Since then, he has failed to kick on, but it wouldn’t be a surprise at all to hear that Erik ten Hag is keeping a close eye on the youngster.

You can tell by the amount of money that United spent on Antony how much Ten Hag felt as though the right-hand side of United’s team needed improvement.

He brought in Antony largely because he has an excellent left foot, he is skillful, and he can keep the ball under pressure in tight situations.

Amad Diallo's first goal for Manchester United was a bit special 🤩pic.twitter.com/sqHI1b5weE — GOAL (@goal) March 16, 2021

The same can be said about Amad, to a lesser extent at present, and if he keeps this run of form going at Sunderland, he could well be an option that Ten Hag can turn to next season.

