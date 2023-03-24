Amad Diallo already ready to impress at Man United next season

He has a strong future ahead of him.

Amad Diallo has outlined his hopes for next season at Manchester United.

Amad, who is currently on loan at Sunderland, said he hoped next season would be good for him, no matter where he is playing.

Speaking to MUTV, the youngster said: “Since I’ve been here, I’ve played in all the games and so I have felt I have more confidence. The manager and all the staff are confident in me and I think that this will help me a lot for next year.

“So, when a player goes on loan, the first thing is to get lots of playing minutes, and, yes, once you get lots of minutes and start playing lots, you grow straight away. Your confidence increases, and I think that, since I have been here, at the beginning I didn’t play much, but then I started playing regularly and, from there, it all started.

“And, like I said before, I think this loan spell will help me for next season because it has helped me mature, and I have grown lots, on a mental level as well, and feel I have the ability to show this next season.”

Amad thriving on loan from Man United

Amad has grown a lot under Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray, and the gaffer has tipped him to be a top-level player at United.

He said: “After a few weeks, I think all the coaching staff could see the talent, I’m going to say the brilliance he has with the ball. The ball seems so easy to him, on his left foot, but he needed to build his own confidence levels up, I think to the point where, maybe eight weeks ago, he was scoring almost every game. I think he goes through one spell of five in six games, something like that.

“If he’s got the right personality and only time will tell when he is among the star players at United, whether he can integrate and become part of what they want to do because they shouldn’t fear he is going to lose the ball too often or give the ball way or make bad decisions. At this level, he is a maestro with the ball.”

If Sunderland are to gain promotion to the Premier League, it may be an idea to loan him back again so he gets regular football at the top level.

But if they fail to do so, being integrated into the first-team at Man United seems like the next best option.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Amad Diallo