Amad Diallo impressing on loan in the Championship

Promising signs from the youngster.

Amad Diallo is starting to show what he can do on loan from Manchester United in the Championship at Sunderland.

Amad went on loan to the Championship side at the end of the transfer window, following links to some major clubs across Europe.

Man United opted to send him to the Championship where they can keep a close eye on the youngster, and he’s starting to show his skills.

After a disappointing loan at Rangers last season, United fans will be happy to hear Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray’s latest comments about Amad.

Amad Diallo at Sunderland

Mowbray said: “I thought Amad showed some real class and quality, as he should because what he cost Manchester United and he’s here on loan.

“He showed that he can stand up and really deliver.

“I’m pretty sure depending on the situation as we move forward it won’t be long before he starts a football match for us and hopefully he gets on the scoresheet and he’s off and running.”

Tony Mowbray reflects on today's 2-2 draw at Watford. Full interview… 📺👇 pic.twitter.com/ZddSCDIS0i — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) September 17, 2022

United fans will be delighted to hear that Mowbray has plans to start Amad, as he has wasted almost two years of his development at a crucial age.

When he has played for United, Amad has looked seriously impressive, especially seeing as he was only 18 making his debut for the club.

When he was 18 years of age, he came off the bench against AC Milan in the Europa League. He scored a brilliant goal that ultimately was crucial for United advancing to the next round.

Amad Diallo's first goal for Manchester United was a bit special 🤩pic.twitter.com/sqHI1b5weE — GOAL (@goal) March 16, 2021

He hardly played another minute under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after this.

With United having spent over £20 million on the youngster (with far more in potential add-ons), the club will want to see him begin developing so that they can either play him regularly or sell him for a decent fee.

