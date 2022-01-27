Amad Diallo set to leave Man United on loan

The promising youngster has got his move.

Amad Diallo is finally set to leave Manchester United on loan, after months of speculation about his future.

With just four days until the transfer window closes for January, Rangers look set to bring in the talented teenager for the rest of the season.

It was clear that the Ivorian was not going to get regular gametime this season, and he made it known that he wanted to go on loan.

United also were happy to let him go on loan, but were very careful in making sure they chose the right club for the 19-year-old.

Wayne Rooney’s Derby County were interested in taking him, but due to their financial difficulties they would have found it impossible to pay his wages.

There was also talk of Borussia Dortmund bringing him in, but he will now instead play against the German giants in the Europa League next month for Rangers.

Amad Diallo’s already in Scotland in order to complete his move to Rangers. Done deal and here-we-go, confirmed. 🔵🤝 #Rangers Straight loan until June, no buy option and Man Utd planning with him as key talent for the future. #MUFC 📲 More: https://t.co/1AmGEQcNct — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2022

Amad Diallo heading to Rangers

If the deal does go through, it could be an exciting one for United fans who want to get a closer look at their youth prospect.

After all, the club did spend almost £40 million on him when he was still only 18, and he has looked really comfortable every time he has played for the first team.

Last season, he came off the bench against AC Milan in the Europa League. He scored a brilliant goal that ultimately was crucial for United advancing to the next round.

Against Wolves on the final day of last season, the young Ivorian ran the show, and looked a level above a number of established Premier League players.

Rangers are in the midst of a title race, and if Amad can show his class in the Scottish Premiership, maybe he can put some pressure on the rest of United’s attackers next season.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Amad Diallo, Rangers