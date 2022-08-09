Young Man United star proving a point in behind-closed-doors friendly

He deserves a chance, you’d have to say…

Manchester United won a behind-closed-doors friendly against Halifax Town on Monday, less than 24 hours after the disastrous Premier League opener against Brighton.

United won the game 5-1, with a number of senior players taking part in the friendly exercise.

According to Manchester Evening News, Raphael Varane and Eric Bailly both got on the scoresheet for United, while Alejandro Garnacho got himself a goal.

And while Garnacho is a player that Man United fans are rightly excited about, it was Amad Diallo who bagged a brace in the friendly.

Amad scored in last week’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano too, minutes after coming on to the pitch in the place of Cristiano Ronaldo (who was making his way home).

With everyone being given a clean slate under Erik ten Hag, Amad may be wondering whether or not he deserves a place in the Starting XI going forward.

Amad Diallo at Man United

When it emerged United were spending €40 million (including bonuses) on an 18-year-old who had played just four games of senior football in his life, fans were a combination of excited and confused.

But when he has been given a chance at the club, he has looked sharp.

When he was 18 years of age, he came off the bench against AC Milan in the Europa League. He scored a brilliant goal that ultimately was crucial for United advancing to the next round.

Amad Diallo's first goal for Manchester United was a bit special 🤩pic.twitter.com/sqHI1b5weE — GOAL (@goal) March 16, 2021

He ran the show against Wolves on the final day of the 20/21 season, and despite a very disappointing loan spell at Rangers, remains highly rated by the footballing world.

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford are definitely a level above Amad when it comes to attacking output, but the Ivorian may be starting to grow frustrated at his lack of opportunity.

It’s not as if those on the pitch are exactly lighting the world up either, and if they put in another performance like Brighton while Amad is working hard off the pitch, Ten Hag may have a tough decision on his hands…

