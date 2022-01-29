Amad Diallo shows what Man United are missing after just five minutes

What a start to life in Scotland for the youngster.

Amad Diallo has shown exactly what Manchester United are missing, minutes into his debut for Rangers.

The 19-year-old put Rangers ahead with only five minutes on the clock, tapping home home into the back of the net after some nice movement in the box.

The ball was played across to him and he couldn’t have missed from such close range, after he made a clever run to get himself free.

Amad Diallo makes an INSTANT impact! 🔥 The young Man Utd star has scored inside five minutes on his Rangers debut 🤯 pic.twitter.com/hTqBFEevxf — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) January 29, 2022

Amad Diallo scores debut goal

After the young Ivorian’s loan was only announced a number of days ago, it says a lot that he was thrown straight into the first team, with the #9 on his back.

Man United fans will be keeping a close eye on Rangers games this season, as Amad is among the most highly rated at the club.

After all, the club did spend €40 million (including bonuses) on an 18-year-old who had played just four games of senior football in his life, so there are certainly reasons to be excited, and a debut goal only adds to the hysteria surrounding him.

It will also be interesting to see the position he is played in at Rangers, as he has often been used as a false nine, a winger, and an attacking midfielder in the past.

Amad Diallo at Rangers

While he hasn’t been given all that much gametime at United, he has definitely impressed when he has been afforded opportunities.

He scored a gorgeous goal in the Europa League against AC Milan, and has looked extremely comfortable when given minutes in the Premier League.

Rangers are not only in a title race, but also in Europe, where they have been drawn against Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League.

As loan moves go, heading to a high-pressure environment with big European games is as good as it gets for a teenager.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Amad Diallo, Man United, Rangers