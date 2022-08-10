Man United linked with signing Alvaro Morata

Bound to cause a mixed reaction among fans…

Alvaro Morata has become the latest player to be heavily linked with Manchester United, as the club scrambles to strengthen their squad.

United had previously bid for Marko Arnautovic, but due to a combination of fan backlash and poor behaviour in his past, the deal did not go through.

With Cristiano Ronaldo still potentially looking to leave the club and Anthony Martial seemingly incapable of staying fit for any significant period of time, it is understandable that United are desperate to bring in another forward who operates centrally for the most part.

Reports have emerged that Morata is now one of United’s main targets, with the Atletico Madrid striker available for the right price.

The Spain international has spent the last two years on loan at Juventus, and he is nowhere near the top of the list of Atletico’s attacking talents.

Alvaro Morata linked with Man United

Morata has played in the Premier League before, with Chelsea, with the Spanish international leaving a disappointing legacy in England behind him.

He had some promising moments, but will be remembered more for missing a host of chances on a number of occasions, particularly in big games.

At times, Morata looked lost under the bright lights of the Premier League, and may not be the sort of striker who is able to deal with the pressure of playing for Man United.

On the other hand, he has often looked like a different player altogether on international duty, scoring 26 goals in 56 games for Spain.

United are also linked with bringing Memphis Depay back to the club, a move which we said earlier in the summer would be a good idea. More on that here.

One thing that seems clear is that United will be playing their second game of the season without any new signings involved, as they travel to Brentford this Saturday.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United