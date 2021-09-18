Allan Saint-Maximin pokes fun at Sunderland fan after goal against Leeds

He’s won this round.

Allan Saint-Maximin took to Twitter to poke fun at Sunderland fan after his magnificent goal against Leeds United on Friday night.

Saint-Maximin was given the man-of-the-match award after his incredible performance against Leeds, and he was unlucky to only get the one goal on the night.

🗣️ "It reminds me of that goal George Best scored all those years ago!" Would you listen to that roar! 🤯 Saint-Maximin weaves his way past three defenders before rifling a shot into the far corner 🔥 📺 Sky Sports PL

📱 #NEWLEE 👉 https://t.co/k9sCWUS6JN pic.twitter.com/GTOtm2IYrJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 17, 2021

After the game, Saint-Maximin (who is quite active on his social media pages), was mocked online by a Sunderland fan who said that he had “flopped” on Sky Sports.

The Newcastle talisman replied to sarcastically say “yes”, and that he was inspired by Sunderland’s playoff performances.

Yes 😂 I’ve got inspired by your team's playoffs ngl https://t.co/GpOvbHagXE — Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) September 17, 2021

His tweet is presumably a reference to the fact that Sunderland have got to the playoffs in League 1 for the past two seasons, but both times failed to gain promotion back to the Championship.

Saint-Maximin seems to have quite a friendly relationship with his rival fans, and when he does hit back at them online, it is often taken in good spirits.

Allan Saint-Maximin’s performance against Leeds

Saint-Maximin was definitely the best player on the pitch on Friday night, as he was tasked with leading Newcastle’s attack while Callum Wilson remains out with an injury.

Newcastle do not play the most attacking football at the best of times, so it is often up to the individual brilliance of the players on the pitch to ensure that they create chances, and Saint-Maximin got that job done.

Out of everyone on the pitch, he took the most shots, had the most shots on target, had the most touches in the opposition box, reached the top speed and completed the most take-ons.

All around, it was a performance to remember from the Frenchman.

There was one player who stole the show tonight 🔥 Take a bow, @asaintmaximin 👏#NEWLEE report and highlights 👇👇👇 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 17, 2021

The result meant that both sides are still searching for their first win of the Premier League season, with pressure definitely continuing to mount on Newcastle manager Steve Bruce.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Allan Saint-Maximin, Newcastle, Premier League, sunderland