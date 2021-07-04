Allan Saint-Maximin posts cryptic message on Instagram that could worry Newcastle fans

Newcastle fans will be sweating over this one.

Allan Saint-Maximin has posted a cryptic message on his Instagram page that could worry Newcastle fans.

The French winger is a constant threat for Steve Bruce’s side, and is an absolute terror for opposition defenders.

But given his age and talent level, he might not be around at Newcastle forever, especially if his Instagram page is anything to go by.

Saint-Maximin has regularly been posting snaps of him working out and training during the summer, but the latest set of pictures might not be what Newcastle fans want to see.

He shared two videos of him doing some footwork exercises, alongside the captions: “Ready for the biggest challenge of my life”, and “It’s time to do it”.

Of course there is no way to know for sure what he is referring to here, but given we are smack bang in the middle of a transfer window, the rumours are definitely going to kick off.

Allan Saint-Maximin on potentially leaving Newcastle

The 24-year-old is beloved among Newcastle fans, particularly because of how he threw himself into the culture of the club, but he has not been shy when talking about his future on a number of occasions.

Towards the end of last season, he was asked about his Newcastle future by Talksport, he said: “I have to be honest, sometimes you have to think about yourself.

“The most important thing is the team, of course, but you have to think sometimes about your future and that’s why I say I don’t want to fight for one more year to be safe.

“So I hope we try to do everything to have more ambition and to win a trophy and fight for the first place, it can be great.”

He added: “Newcastle, in my opinion, are not in the right place. We don’t want to fight every year to just be safe. We need to try and fight for the top ten and do everything to win a trophy.”

