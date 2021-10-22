Allan Saint-Maximin reveals what must change for him to stay at Newcastle

“I have had a lot of opportunity to leave the club, to be honest…”

Allan Saint-Maximin has revealed what must change for him to stay at Newcastle United.

The French winger has said that he wants to play at the World Cup and that he can’t afford to be at a club fighting for survival going forward in his career.

However, he also stressed that despite a number of clubs trying to sign him since joining Newcastle, he has stayed because of how much he loves the fans.

Allan Saint-Maximin on his time at Newcastle

The tricky winger, whose incredible footwork and skills have earned the respect of football fans the world over, told talkSPORT that Newcastle “deserved” the takeover.

He said: “I love Newcastle. I have had a lot of opportunity to leave the club, to be honest, but I always say that you have to feel comfortable and I’m really grateful for what the fans and the club give me. They really take care of me.

“I really try to do everything, and I can feel it every time when I go on the pitch. That’s why I love the fans in Newcastle.

“The fans are so important for me. That’s one of the reasons I decided to stay in Newcastle, and now we have the takeover.

“I want to play at the World Cup. I want to play at a good level because I have ambition. I cannot just want to stay in a team that fights to not go down.

“We know Newcastle deserve better and we know Newcastle have to be in a better position… That’s why I say they deserve the takeover and now great things can happen now.”

If Newcastle’s new owners do start to sign players of similar quality to Saint-Maximin, we can expect to see him stay at the club, and watch them shoot up the league.

Saint-Maximin on Steve Bruce’s exit

The 24-year-old was widely praised for his extremely heartfelt statement to his former manager Steve Bruce, who left the club earlier this week.

Saint-Maximin wrote: “You have been a man of your word, a caring man and a fair man who never hesitated to protect us. I will never forget how you treated me, for that I will be forever grateful.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to have you as a coach, thank you Steve.”

You are, without a doubt, one of the most gentle people that I have ever met in the world of football. You have been a man of your word, a caring man and a fair man who never hesitated to protect us. I will never forget how you treated me, for that I will be forever grateful pic.twitter.com/lJgSL5GD4Q — Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) October 20, 2021

