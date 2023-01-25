Allan Saint-Maximin linked with shocking Newcastle exit

The fan-favourite could be leaving, with Newcastle already eyeing up his replacement.

Allan Saint-Maximin could be on his way out of Newcastle in a seemingly very strange transfer to Nottingham Forest.

Forest, who have already signed over 20 players this season, are interested in bringing the tricky French winger to the club in an attempt to help them avoid relegation.

Initial reports are linking Saint-Maximin with a loan move, though Forest are also interested in signing the player permanently.

Strangely, it seems that Newcastle will be willing to let Saint-Maximin go if they can sign Anthony Gordon from Everton to replace him.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle are in formal talks with Everton over a deal for Gordon but they are also speaking to several European clubs over attacking options from the continent.

Howe was asked about a link with Gordon before his side’s 1-0 win over Southampton on Tuesday night, and as is always the way with the Newcastle manager, he kept his cards very close to his chest.

Howe said: “I can tell you absolutely nothing. I’ve been preparing for this game for the last two days.”

Nottingham Forest are reportedly one of a number of clubs who have enquired about Saint-Maximin, with other Premier League clubs reportedly also considering a move.

Newcastle fans will be disappointed if he is to leave the club, and not just because of his unique skillset on the pitch.

The Frenchman truly embraced the culture and the community of the city he plays in, and is clearly a favourite among the Geordie fans.

Starting off this new year, I wanted to thank everyone for the support & for always believing in me, through the good and the bad. As I begin a new chapter I will give my all as I always have for better days to come. I hope you guys are ready, the best is yet to come 🥷✝️ pic.twitter.com/nUepRviDwl — Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) January 5, 2023

Both Saint-Maximin and Gordon have had underwhelming seasons so far, and perhaps a transfer will suit both players, with Howe clearly happier to play more hard-working and less skilful players than the Frenchman on the wing.

Gordon on the other hand may stick around at Everton to see if the new manager has an interest in starting him, now that Frank Lampard has been sacked.

