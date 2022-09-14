Forget North vs South – What a Premier League All-Star game with a twist would look like

You can’t say this wouldn’t be fun.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has suggested that the Premier League introduce an All-Star Game in an attempt to raise funds for the lower teams in the English Football League.

While the idea is being rubbished by some of the traditionalists in the game, there is no denying that it would be an extremely entertaining watch, and it would achieve the goal of raising money for the lower leagues.

The idea of an All-Star Game is a divisive one, but allow yourself for a second to think about what it might look like if it were to actually happen.

The typical idea would be for the teams to be organised and divided by geography, but we would encourage the Premier League to do it a little differently.

We think the teams should be divided into the Big Six against the rest of the league.

All-Star Game – Big Six vs The Rest

The All-Star Game should be two teams – one picked from the teams who finished in the top six in the Premier League in the previous season, and the other from the rest of the teams in the league.

To add some structure to the picking of the teams, you could make it so that no three players from the same club could be on the pitch at the same time.

A potential game could look a little something like this.

Big Six team: Alisson Becker, Reece James, Thiago Silva, Virgil van Dijk, Joao Cancelo, N’golo Kante, Martin Odegaard, Kevin de Bruyne, Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, Erling Haaland.

Subs: Ederson, Raphael Varane, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Heung-Min Son, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden.

The Rest: Jose Sa, Matty Cash, Kurt Zouma, Joachim Andersen, Lucas Digne, Declan Rice, Bruno Guimaraes, Leandro Trossard, Allan Saint-Maximin, Wilf Zaha, Ivan Toney.

Subs: Jordan Pickford, Brendan Aaronson, Marc Guehi, James Ward-Prowse, Callum Wilson, Pedro Neto, Ruben Neves.

If you wanted to take it even further, you could make it a complete spectacle, and add different rules to the game.

A goal from outside of the box could be worth two goals. Offsides could be removed for the second half. It would be a once-per-season harmless game that fans would enjoy watching.

This would be purely for fun and to raise money, but dividing it into Big Six vs The Rest would give it that added bit of edge.

