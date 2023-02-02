All charges dropped against Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood has been cleared of all charges against him, police officers in England have confirmed.

The Manchester United forward is no longer the subject of a police investigation in relation to alleged offences that occurred against a woman in January of last year.

Greenwood was alleged to have assaulted a woman, who shared multiple videos and images online.

On the same day the footage was posted online, Man United suspended Greenwood, and he has not trained or played with the club since.

Greater Manchester Police have explained that new information coming to light, as well as the withdrawal of key witnesses, led to the charges being dropped.

A CPS spokesman said: “In this case a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction. “In these circumstances, we are under a duty to stop the case.” — Hannah Al-Othman (@HannahAlOthman) February 2, 2023

Charges dropped against Mason Greenwood

Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, GMP’s Head of Public Protection, said: “The investigation team has remained in regular contact with the legal team, providing any updates of note, and so understand the rationale for the discontinuation of proceedings at this stage, and that this decision has not been taken lightly.

“In this case, a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.

“Despite the media and public’s interest in this case, we have decided not to comment on it in any further detail.

“I would, however, like to use this opportunity to reiterate GMP’s commitment to investigating allegations of violence against women and girls and supporting those affected, regardless of their circumstances, throughout what can be a hard and upsetting time for them.”

Man United are yet to officially comment on this news developing story, though many have pointed out that the club did include the young player in their official Premier League squad earlier in the season.

This means that if United choose to do so, Greenwood could feasibly play at any point this season.

