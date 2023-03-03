Trent Alexander-Arnold downplays Marcus Rashford challenge

The two will face-off this Sunday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has downplayed the challenge he faces against Marcus Rashford this Sunday when Liverpool take on Manchester United.

The in-form Man United come to Anfield on Sunday to take on a Liverpool side that are desperately trying to climb up the table.

If Liverpool manage to win the game, they will have a real chance of finishing inside the top four, while United are hoping to keep the pressure on Manchester City and Arsenal in front of them with three points.

Both sides featured in midweek, and both sides picked up wins, with Liverpool taking three points against Wolves, while United advanced to the FA Cup quarter-finals with a win over West Ham.

While United themselves are in-form as a team, this is largely due to the incredible performances of Rashford since the World Cup.

Alexander-Arnold will likely be tasked with marking the winger this weekend, and with questions about the Liverpool right-back’s defending, he could have a difficult evening on his hands.

Trent Alexander-Arnold on Marcus Rashford

He said: “He’s a player that has a got a lot of players in his arsenal, but it’s more of a team effort. It’s not going to be a one-on-one thing.

“They have a lot more than just Marcus Rashford going forward, and it’s going to be a lot more than just me defending. It’s a team thing, and as long as the team wins on Sunday then that’s all I’m really bothered about.”

🗣 "It's more of a team effort, it's not going to be a one on one thing." Trent Alexander-Arnold on coming up against the in-form Marcus Rashford ✅ pic.twitter.com/vncq5JxyQF — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 3, 2023

Alexander-Arnold and Rashford know each other well at this point through international duty, while they have also both gotten the better of each other at club level over the past few seasons.

Kick-off from Anfield is at 4.30pm, with the game being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Read next: The most fascinating aspect of Liverpool vs Man United

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Liverpool, Manchester United