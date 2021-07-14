Roma interested in signing Alex Telles from Manchester United

It could be an interesting piece of business for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Roma are interested in signing Alex Telles from Manchester United, according to reports that emerged on Tuesday night.

It is being reported that the Italian club are looking to sign Telles on loan to act as a replacement for Leonardo Spinazzola, who will be out for the majority of the season with injury.

Spinazzola, who was a genuine contender for player of the tournament at Euro 2020, suffered what appeared to be a serious Achilles tendon injury with 10 minutes remaining in the quarter-final.

Roma manager Jose Mourinho will seriously miss Spinazzola’s attacking prowess, and it’s understandable that he is trying to replace him with the equally attack-minded Telles.

However, it is believed that United have no interest in letting Telles go on loan, and that the deal is currently being described as “complicated”.

Roma interested in signing Alex Telles

Manchester United signed Telles from Porto last summer for £15.4m, with many feeling he was going to walk into United’s side as the starting left back.

However, since then Luke Shaw completely turned his career around, becoming one of United’s most important players and undeniably one of the best left backs in the world.

Telles made 24 appearances across all competitions for United, scoring a penalty in the Europa League final shootout defeat to Villareal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Alex Telles

Speaking after he was signed, Solskjaer talked about how he felt that Telles would bring something different to what United previously had.

He said: “The quality he has. Great left-foot, good football brain, good passing.

“In combination with Edinson, we found those two can give us something different. Because of the crossing from Alex and Edinson’s movement in the box.

“I think they can give us that extra little thing that we missed last season.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Alex Telles, Manchester United, roma