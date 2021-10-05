Alex Ferguson was clearly not happy with Man United’s starting XI against Everton

He wasn’t pleased with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decisions.

Alex Ferguson was clearly not happy with the Starting XI that Manchester United went with against Everton on Saturday morning.

United drew 1-1 at home against Rafa Benitez’s side, following goals from Anthony Martial and Andros Townsend.

Perhaps most notably though, was the team selection, which had many United supporters unhappy before a ball was even kicked.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho all on the bench, which is made even more confusing given his players were all heading into an international break.

While Anthony Martial, who came in in place of Sancho, did get on the scoresheet, Solskjaer is still being criticised for not playing his “best team”. The reaction of Ronaldo at the end of the game said it all, as he stormed down the tunnel once the final whistle was blown.

And it seems he wasn’t alone in being disappointed by what happened on the pitch.

Alex Ferguson on Man United’s Starting XI

A video has emerged of Ferguson meeting UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov after the game, with the two discussing what had happened on the pitch.

Ferguson can be heard talking about Everton’s response to the so-called weakened United team, saying: “I think they saw that Ronaldo wasn’t playing… You should always start your best players.”

The conversation with Nurmagomedov then quickly moved towards the subject of Ferguson’s health.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

After quite a disappointing start to the season, the United boss is now undeniably going to be worried about his job, especially going into such a difficult run of fixtures.

And it should go without saying that Ferguson complaining about his team selection is definitely a worrying sign, given how much pull he has at the club.

