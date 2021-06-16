Alex Ferguson weighs in on Manchester United target Jadon Sancho

Fergie has had his say…

Alex Ferguson has weighed in on Manchester United target Jadon Sancho, and what he could potentially bring to the club.

The legendary manager was asked about the Borussia Dortmund winger, who has clearly been United’s main target for over 12 months at this stage.

And unsurprisingly, Fergie is a fan.

Alex Ferguson on Jadon Sancho

He said: “I think a lot of Jadon Sancho. With his one-on-one duels, as an assister and scorer, he is extremely dangerous.

“He has so much potential, he helps the team. That’s why he’ll be valuable to England over the course of the tournament.”

Sancho was strangely left out of the England squad to take on Croatia in the side’s opening game, which manager Gareth Southgate discussed afterwards.

“With the two boys that are out of the squad (Sancho and Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell), it’s just unfortunate we can only name 23 and we’ve had to cover certain positions,” Southgate told BBC Sport.

“I don’t like the fact we’re having to leave players out of the squad in a major tournament.”

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund in talks over Jadon Sancho

United and Dortmund are believed to be in contact over a potential deal for the 21-year-old, but are said to be approximately £10 million apart in their valuation of the winger.

Dortmund recently rejected a bid of £75.5 million for the 21-year-old and are reportedly holding out for a total package of £86 million, having dropped their asking price from last summer.

However, United are said to be attempting to include a deal where the Manchester club would only owe Dortmund additional money if Sancho were to come in the top three at the Ballon d’Or awards. Dortmund rejected this offer.

Sancho himself is remaining completely calm about the entire situation, recently saying: “I’m cool about it. There’s always going to be speculation, especially when you do well.

“It’s just how you handle that on the pitch. You’ve got to keep doing what you’re doing, if you keep on doing that then I’m sure that won’t be a problem.

“The main thing is my football and that’s what I’m focusing on at the moment.”

