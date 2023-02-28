Alex Ferguson gives Erik ten Hag crucial Marcus Rashford advice

He would know…

Alex Ferguson has given Erik ten Hag some crucial advice about Marcus Rashford, and what position he should play in going forward.

Rashford has had an excellent season so far, as he is Manchester United’s top scorer and the third top scorer in the Premier League in general, but there is the feeling among some that he could still get even better.

He has played in a number of positions for club and country so far this season, and he has managed to perform in all three.

For England he played right-wing during the World Cup, while he has chopped and changed between left-wing and a striker for Man United since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ferguson has made it clear that he feels Rashford is not a striker, and that United should really try to sign another main goalscorer in summer.

Alex Ferguson on Marcus Rashford’s position

He said: “I don’t think he’s a striker. He operates really well from the left side, and he’s fantastic. His finishing is always good, he always keeps his shots down which is important.

“He’s on a great run of form. Unfortunately for us he’s the main source of goals, we could do with an extra one.”

If Ferguson knows one thing, it’s about strikers, as he managed to sign and coach his fair share of successful ones throughout his time in charge of Man United.

A lot of United fans would agree that Rashford looks more dangerous off the left, which explains why the club are so heavily linked with Harry Kane (among others) this summer.

However, Rashford’s versatility does add another string to his bow, and it makes him that much more of a valuable asset for the club.

