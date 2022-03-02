Alex Ferguson recommends surprise candidate for Man United manager’s job

A bold call from the footballing legend…

Alex Ferguson has recommended a surprise candidate for the Manchester United manager’s job, as the club hunt for their next permanent boss.

Ferguson is reportedly an admirer of Mauricio Pochettino but has recommended that Man United consider Carlo Ancelotti if Pochettino rules himself out of the running.

Pochettino is currently the favourite for the job, but given he is currently managing one of the best teams in the world, he may not fancy coming to Manchester for such a difficult job.

Alex Ferguson on Carlo Ancelotti

However, Ancelotti is at Real Madrid, where he is doing a good job, so it’s not as if he will jump at the chance to leave Spain either.

United are said to be exploring short-term managerial options with Ancelotti identified as a potential candidate, while Pochettino and Erik ten Hag are the leading candidates for the job on a long-term basis.

Ralf Rangnick will have a major input into who gets the job on a permanent basis, and the German is said to be a fan of both Pochettino and ten Hag.

Ten Hag is currently the Ajax manager, and while he has a strong connection to the team, he will be aware of the limitations of managing in the Dutch league, and what he could potentially do if he came to a club as big as Man United.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid

After a decent but short spell at Everton, Ancelotti returned to Real Madrid during the summer, where he is doing exactly what he was brought in to do.

Madrid find themselves six points clear at the top of the table, and will win La Liga unless Sevilla manage to do something incredible over the next 12 games.

After one leg his side is 1-0 down to PSG in the Champions League, but with the talent he has at his disposal he will go into the game next week believing they can get the job done.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Alex Ferguson, Manchester United