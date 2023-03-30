Aleksander Mitrovic apologises for referee shove

He also seems to have revealed how long he has been banned for.

Aleksander Mitrovic has apologised for shoving referee Chris Kavanagh during Fulham’s crazy 3-1 loss to Manchester United.

Mitrovic was shown a red card after he got physical with Kavanagh, with Fulham manager Marco Silva also being sent off during the incident, as well as winger Willian who committed the blatant handball that started the chaos.

Fulham were 1-0 up and well in control of the FA Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford at the time of the handball, but the madness that ensued during that three-minute period meant that they were never going to be able to recover.

Mitrovic has broken his silence on the incident, apologising to the referee and to the Fulham fans who he feels that he let down.

In his statement, he seems to have also revealed that he has received a three-match ban for the incident.

Aleksander Mitrovic apology

BREAKING: Aleksandar Mitrovic and Marco Silva have both apologised to referee Chris Kavanagh for their behaviour during Fulham's FA Cup defeat to Manchester United.pic.twitter.com/bCkDbspgxM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 29, 2023

He said: “I regret my actions.

“I allowed my frustration to get the better of me and how I reacted was wrong. I’ve accepted the three-match ban for my red card.

“I have spoken to Chris Kavanagh to apologise and I have volunteered to accept a club fine.

“I was trying to get the referee’s attention but I should not have put my hands on him.

“I already said sorry to my team-mates but would also like to apologise to the Fulham fans.”

If he does get away with a three-match ban, Mitrovic can count himself lucky, as many feel as though it should have been a lot longer.

Ref Support CEO Martin Cassidy has called for Mitrovic to be banned for 181 days, insisting he needs to be dealt with.

He said: “There’s a punishment of 181 days, and that’s what should happen, if not more. There’s more than one offence here.”

Fulham’s next game is a tricky away tie against Bournemouth.

