Aleksandar Mitrovic takes aim at Ivan Toney with cheeky “idol” comment

Two in-form strikers going at it.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has taken aim at Ivan Toney with a cheeky comment, after the Brentford striker appeared to mock his celebration on Saturday.

Toney cupped his ear and twisted his hand after seemingly scoring for Brentford against Fulham on Saturday, before the goal was disallowed by VAR.

He then stuck the ball in the net again, and this time it counted, and he wasted no time in doing Mitrovic’s celebration a second time, just to make sure he got his point across.

Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery. pic.twitter.com/M6U02HqOrd — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 20, 2022

It was Mitrovic who had the last laugh though, as he scored an incredible header to win the game for his Fulham side, pushing Marco Silva’s side into 7th place.

Aleksander Mitrovic vs Ivan Toney

Speaking after the game, Mitrovic said that he doesn’t blame Toney for copying his celebration, as he was paying tribute to his idol.

He said: “Everybody has idols. He used to play with me in Newcastle and he was my boy. My idol was (Alan) Shearer and I am probably his idol.”

Mitrovic continued by saying that he doesn’t care about the critics he has had in the past, explaining:”I always know I belong here.

“I feel good. I am enjoying the Premier League and I am happy. Helping the teams and working hard is all I am looking for.

“The critics are always going to have different opinions. I don’t really care about it.”

Knowing Toney, this is probably something that he will respond to in the near future. Either that or we’ll have to wait until the reverse fixture in 2023.

Both strikers have had an excellent start to the Premier League season, with them both having scored two goals and performed strongly in general.

Newcastle may regret letting both of them go, especially if Callum Wilson is to pick up an injury later in the season.

