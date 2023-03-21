Aleksandar Mitrovic could face lengthy ban for referee push

He could apparently be banned for over 181 days.

Aleksandar Mitrovic could face a lengthy ban for his push on referee Chris Kavanagh.

Mitrovic pushed the referee on Sunday’s defeat to Manchester United, with Fulham manager Marco Silva also being sent off during the incident, as well as winger Willian who committed the blatant handball that started the chaos.

While Willian and Silva will face normal bans for their actions, it seems some people want Mitrovic to be made an example of.

After confirming that the Fulham trio had been charged, the FA went into detail with a tweet.

“It’s alleged that Marco Silva used abusive and/or insulting words and/or gestures and/or behaviour towards the match referee; that he used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official prior to his dismissal; and that he also used abusive and/or insulting words and/or gestures and/or behaviour towards the fourth official after being sent off.

“In addition, Aleksandar Mitrović’s behaviour and/or language was allegedly improper and/or abusive and/or insulting and/or threatening following his dismissal. It’s also alleged that Fulham failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.”

Aleksandar Mitrovic ban

Ref Support CEO Martin Cassidy has called for Mitrovic to be banned for 181 days, insisting he needs to be dealt with.

He said: “There’s a punishment of 181 days, and that’s what should happen, if not more. There’s more than one offence here.

“He grabs Chris and then gets in his face after the red card. He should be punished accordingly with a big, strong message.

“181 days is the right thing to do. We can’t accept it. Football can’t accept it. Where’s the PFA condemning this behaviour? Unless we do that, it’s not going to change. We all have to take responsibility for this game.”

🗣️ "We just can't accept it" Ref Support CEO Martin Cassidy calls for Aleksandar Mitrović to be banned for 181 days ❌🟥 pic.twitter.com/zP2BpPBQii — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 20, 2023

Mitrovic will be allowed to play on international duty with Serbia, as the FA determine what punishment is fitting.

