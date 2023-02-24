Alejandro Garnacho riles up Barcelona fans with post-match tweet

Cheeky stuff from the youngster…

Alejandro Garnacho has riled up Barcelona fans with a tweet he posted after Manchester United’s 2-1 win in the Europa League on Wednesday night.

Garnacho came off the bench at Old Trafford and he made a difference, helping side comeback from 1-0 down to win the game and advance to the next round of the Europa League.

While the youngster did not get on the scoresheet, he helped stretch the game with his pace and he played a part in the second goal which went on to be the winner.

After the match, Garnacho took to social media to share a tweet with the caption: “The bigger team advances to the next round”.

While this isn’t the most controversial of Tweets with the caption alone, Garnacho also included a picture of him imitating Pedri’s celebration.

Alejandro Garnacho tweet

Pasa de ronda el equipo grande pic.twitter.com/X4QcV8LlHX — Alejandro Garnacho (@agarnacho7) February 23, 2023

Pedri, who has been one of Barcelona’s best players this season, missed the game through injury, and many fans of the Catalan club feel as though Garnacho was mocking him with the tweet.

This isn’t the first time Garnacho has made headlines for his social media activity either.

Just a few weeks ago, Garnacho missed a few big chances in United’s 2-2 draw against Leeds at Old Trafford.

After the game, the teenager could be seen liking tweets after the game ended, some of which were praising him, while another said that he wasn’t up to the standard for the Premier League.

Given Ten Hag’s strict rules, and how he enforces them, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Garnacho told to be more careful with what he posts, especially when you take a look at the response from Barcelona fans this morning…

