Some perspective is needed on Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho started for Manchester United in the Premier League against Leeds United on Wednesday night, playing his part in a 2-2 draw.

He was nearly the hero on the night, as he came the closest to scoring an equaliser in the first-half after Leeds went a goal up after less than a minute.

On one occasion, Garnacho was played in beautifully by Bruno Fernandes, and after rounding the goalkeeper, he failed to hit the back of the net thanks to some desperate but efficient defending by Leeds.

He also had another two attempts that went narrowly wide, but he was a constant threat until he was replaced by Jadon Sancho on the hour mark.

Social media weren’t too kind to Garnacho after the game, with many seeing the Leeds match as evidence that the Argentine winger is not up to the standard of the Premier League yet.

Some said he isn’t good enough to be starting games for Man United, while others said that he shouldn’t even be in the squad.

This sort of thing happens all the time on social media, with football fans among the most reactionary groups of people in the world, but it clearly got to Garnacho on this occasion.

He could be seen liking tweets after the game ended, some of which were praising him, while another said that he wasn’t up to the standard for the Premier League.

🚨🇦🇷 Garnacho via IG: “When you don't understand what is happening, remember that God is in control I trust the plan you have for me” #MUFC pic.twitter.com/rpUx31xJ1N — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) February 8, 2023

It could have been a mistake, or something that got lost in translation, but either way people need to settle down when discussing Garnacho.

The young man is only 18 years of age, and while he has missed some big chances in a United jersey, he still looks like a real talent.

It would be more worrying if he was drifting through games without making chances, but his raw pace and trickery helped.

Still a teenager, he has scored in the Europa League, scored a last-minute winner in the Premier League, and got a match-winning assist in the Manchester derby.

He is a real talent, and United fans would be wise to give him a break the next time he misses a big chance in front of goal.

