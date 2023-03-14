Alejandro Garnacho shares emotional statement following injury

“I am already focused in my recovery.”

Alejandro Garnacho shared an emotional statement following the injury he suffered against Southampton last Sunday.

Garnacho was brought off the bench by Erik ten Hag, but he was taken off again shortly afterwards following a tackle by Kyle Walker-Peters.

The teenage sensation was filmed leaving Old Trafford in a protective boot after the game, which resulted in United fans fearing the worst.

It has since been reported that Garnacho will be out for at least six weeks, and he will certainly miss the international window at the end of this month.

The youngster posted on social media so say how upset he is to be injured, especially as he will miss the chance to play for current World Cup champions Argentina.

Alejandro Garnacho injury news

Taking to his own Instagram account, Garnacho wrote: “It is difficult to put into words how I’m feeling right now.

“Unfortunately I will not be able to help my team and team mates in the upcoming games in what is a very important part of the season for us at Manchester United.

“I am disappointed to also miss the opportunity to be with my team mates of the Argentinian National Team in what would have been a great and proud moment for me and my family.

“This is part of football and our profession, however, I am already focused in my recovery.

“God has taught me to never give up and I will make sure I am back stronger than ever!”

Garnacho could be out for the business end of the season, but he will be hoping that he still has the chance to play in some massive games if Man United manage to get to either of the cup finals from the competitions they are still in.

